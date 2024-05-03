Tamil Nadu Passengers Welfare Association requests TN govt to re-look into bus operations

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Passengers Welfare Association has requested the Chief Minister M K Stalin to issue orders to operate buses to towns and cities like Kancheepuram, Tiruttani, Ponneri, Cheyyur and others that are less than 100km from Broadway bus stand to improve bus operations.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, P Senthil Kumar, secretary of the association, also urged to operate buses to places that are less than 200 Km from Koyambedu bus terminus.

"Moreover, buses coming from south, west and northwest cities should be allowed to ply on Anna Salai. Also, new routes should be created to link one moffusil bus stand to another by operating new mofussil buses.

For example, buses should be operated from Kilambakkam bus stand to Madhavaram bus stand via Tambaram and Kathipara Junction. Also, buses should be operated from Kilambakkam to Kuthambakkam via Vandalur and Poonamallee, " he said.

The letter urged the government to restore roads that were made one-way for Metro rail, bridges and other works so that they could operate buses on the roads.

"Presently, MTC buses have stops at all the bus stops. This should be modified and new stop lists should be released. Separate stops should be fixed for ordinary buses, express buses, deluxe and AC buses. LSS-yellow board buses should be re-introduced, " Senthil said in the letter.

The letter demanded the chief minister to constitute an expert committee to study the present bus operations and hold discussions with other linked departments to rectify issues in MTC and Moffusil bus operations in the city.