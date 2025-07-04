Tamil Nadu: Passengers escape as bus rams into transformer

COIMBATORE: As many as 36 passengers escaped with minor injuries after an omnibus they were travelling in rammed into a transformer in Tirupur on Thursday.

According to police, the bus from Puducherry was heading to Coimbatore when the driver lost control and crashed into a transformer at Pongalur on the Coimbatore-Tiruchy National Highway in the early morning hours.

Police said a major mishap was averted as the power supply was suspended immediately. Acting swiftly, the passengers escaped by opening the emergency exit door.

On receiving information, the Avinashipalayam police and electricity department officials rushed to the spot for an investigation. The power was restored Thursday morning.

The police have registered a case, and further investigations are on.