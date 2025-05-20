Tamil Nadu: Partners had extramarital discord, says Cops

CHENNAI: Responding to allegations made by Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami charging that police failed to file FIR in the Arakkonam sexual abuse case, cops have issued a detailed clarification citing that a formal complaint (FIR No 25/2025) was registered at the Arani All-Women police station on May 10, 2025, and investigations are ongoing.

Authorities emphasised that the complainant had also filed a second related grievance, which is being probed concurrently. However, the woman reportedly refused to accept a copy of the FIR during the initial stages, complicating procedural formalities, police said.

Investigations revealed that both the complainant and accused Deivasagayam had prior marriages and had not legally divorced their former spouses before marrying each other in a temple ceremony on January 31, 2025, police said.

Photographic evidence of their wedding was submitted during the inquiry. The woman herself has a pending divorce case in court from her previous marriage, adding legal layers to the ongoing probe, noted police officials, saying that the couple lived together for nearly three months before the abuse allegations surfaced.

While LoP’s social media posts criticised the delay in action, officials stressed that the case is under active investigation, with legal steps to be taken based on findings. “The allegations of inaction are baseless. We are thoroughly examining all aspects, including the validity of their marriage,” police said.