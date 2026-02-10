Tamil Nadu: Parental consent vital before administering medicines, vaccines to school kids

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department had stressed obtaining parental consent before administering vaccines and medicines to students in schools. But, stakeholders, including teachers, claim that the procedure is not strictly followed.
To ensure all children are in good health, the department conducts annual medical assessment camps in collaboration with concerned departments at each block level.
During the annual check-up, each student is examined for height, weight, Body Mass Index (BMI), skin allergies, anaemia among other parameters. Besides this, the schools also conduct eye check up camps for students. Additionally, students are also given medicines such as de-worming and iron tablets.
A teacher from a government-aided school said, “Often, while administering vaccines and medicines, parents are called in but, only a few turn up.
Most of them skip it due to work. So, the consent part is mostly bypassed while giving medicines.”
“For the safety of students, teachers, and to prevent any untoward incidents, it is vital that consent is sought from parents.
Also, the department must keep track of it,” added a city-based child rights activist.