Tamil Nadu: Over a lakh waiting for ration cards since May

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Food and Civil Supplies Department has halted the printing of new ration cards since May 2025, citing ‘administrative reasons’, leaving over one lakh applicants stranded and fuelling mounting public frustration, particularly among women hoping to avail the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam (KMUT).

For many, the delay has had direct financial consequences. Speaking to DT Next, a homemaker from Velachery said she had applied for a new ration card in 2024 solely to enrol for KMUT. "Officials completed verification months ago, but I am still waiting for the card. Had it arrived on time, I could have applied for KMUT and received the Rs 1,000 monthly support. These delays hurt us," she said.

Several women echoed similar concerns, pointing out that the delay has created uncertainty and anxiety. "We have been told the card will come soon, but no one knows when," said a single mother from Perambur.

Though the department publicly attributes the halt to routine administrative processes, multiple sources confirmed that internal pressure had contributed to the slowdown.

"There was pressure from within the department to delay the issue of new ration cards because a surge in fresh cards would mean more families applying for KMUT," a source told DT Next. "Delaying approvals also reduces the outflow of essential commodities under PDS. In the name of saving money, we are facing heat from higher-ups," sources said.

Officials said the halt was linked not only to KMUT-related concerns but also to the ongoing SIR exercise, which has slowed scrutiny and printing.

However, Food and Civil Supplies minister R Sakkarapani dismissed allegations of intentional delays. "There is no delay in approving or printing new ration cards. Around 55,000 approved cards are pending only for printing, and all will be issued by December 10," he told this correspondent.

The minister added that 1,07,910 applications remain under scrutiny. Of these, 55,160 are pending with the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency, while 52,750 are under field verification. "There is no truth in claims that printing has been stalled due to KMUT or other reasons," he clarified.