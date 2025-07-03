Tamil Nadu: Over 76K houses built under KKI scheme in 15 months

CHENNAI: In 15 months, the Tamil Nadu government has constructed more than 76,450 houses under one of its flagship schemes -- Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam (KKI) Thittam -- and has set a target of constructing one lakh houses by end of July.

Launched in March 2024, the scheme aims to construct a total of eight lakh concrete dwellings in rural areas to achieve the goal of a 'thatched-hut free Tamil Nadu' by 2030.

It was designed following a survey, which revealed that 7.89 lakh families were still living in huts. The government allocated Rs 3,100 crore in the 2024-2025 financial year to construct one lakh houses in the first phase.

The Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj has so far completed more than 76,000 houses. Of the remaining houses, 23,255 units are at the roof-laid stage or beyond, while 277 are below roof level. Necessary action has been initiated to bring these up to the roof-laid stage within 10 days.

"We have taken the necessary steps to expedite the construction of the remaining houses and complete one lakh houses before August," said a senior bureaucrat and noted that the department has utilised Rs 2,930 crore out of the Rs 3,100 crore allocated.

In addition, the department has released Rs 297 crore to beneficiaries through convergence with other funding sources, including the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme, to expedite the works.

Simultaneously, the department has commenced construction of one lakh houses sanctioned under the 2025–2026 fiscal year.

To date, 82,783 houses are at the basement stage or beyond, and Rs 581 crore has already been incurred to implement the scheme. Going by the record, plastering and painting works have been completed in 291 units and physical completion of 18 units in the second phase of the project, for which the government has sanctioned Rs 3,500 crore.

"It is one of the fastest-progressing schemes," added the official, while Minister I Periyasamy told the State Assembly early this year that the scheme has received an overwhelming response in rural Tamil Nadu, with villagers preferring the 'Kalaignar housing scheme' and rejecting the ‘Modi's house’ (PM Awas Yojana) scheme.

THATCHED-HUT-FREE TN

(Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam)

Rs 3,100 cr allocated for phase 1

76,468 units completed and remaining on various stages of completion

Rs 3,500 cr allocated for phase 2

82,783 units at the basement and above level

291 units at the plastering/painting works stage

18 physically completed