Tamil Nadu: Over 700 vacancies in English, Tamil subjects at Arts & Science colleges

CHENNAI: Since the recruitment process has started for appointing more than 2,600 permanent assistant professors in government Arts and Science colleges, English and Tamil subjects top the list with more than 700 vacancies.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that the total number of vacancies existing in the State-owned Arts and Science colleges is 2,630.

“The higher number of vacancies available to teach English language is 424 and followed by Tamil subject, which requires 310 assistant professors,” he added. “There are vacancies in 42 subjects with Mathematics requiring 212 professors in various colleges across TN, followed by Chemistry needing 195 assistant professors, and Computer Science requiring 188 teaching staff.”

Only one professor is required in various colleges respectively to teach biological science education, fashion technology, environmental science, human resource development, history education and Malayalam. “As per the Tamil Nadu Collegiate Educational Service rules, every person appointed to any category of the services, whose mother tongue is other than Tamil or who have not studied Tamil in any school or college, should pass the special language test in Tamil within two years from the date of appointment,” he pointed out.

The 69% communal reservation will be followed vertically as per existing State government rules for the appointment of permanent assistant professors in government Arts and Science colleges in TN.