Tamil Nadu: Over 55K students register for engineering seats in less than three days

CHENNAI: In less than three days after registration began for students seeking engineering seats in Tamil Nadu, the enrollment number crossed 55,000 on Wednesday.

With the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2024) beginning on May 6, a total of 20,097 students registered the following day. On May 8, the number of enrollment increased to 42,114.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) told DT Next that as of Wednesday till 6.30 pm, the number of students, who have registered for engineering admissions, was 56,515.

Stating that of the total students who have enrolled till date, as many as 24,258 candidates have completed payment formalities, he said. "Of the total students who have paid the registration fees, as many as 8,809 candidates have uploaded their certificates online, which is the final process of the enrollment procedure".

Claiming that the enrollment of the students is expected to cross 60,000 by Wednesday midnight, the DOTE official said that last year, it took six days to reach the 50,000 enrollment mark for engineering admissions.

"The enrollment trend is expected to increase in the coming days", he said, adding "it is likely to touch one lakh by next week".

This year also, the DOTE, a wing of the higher education department, has announced that TNEA is a completely online process, including registration, payments, choice filling, allotment, and confirmation.

The official further added that this year, the online registration for the admissions was made easier for the students.

Pointing out that the last date of enrollment for the engineering admissions would be on June 6, he said, "At present, there are no plans to extend the last date despite the fact that election results will be declared on June 4".