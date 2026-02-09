Tamil Nadu: Over 5 lakh Class 12 students appear for practical exams

CHENNAI: The practical examinations for students, who will be appearing for the Class 12 public examinations, began on Monday.
Overall, more than 5.38 lakh students will take the practical exams in many subjects including physics and chemistry, biology, botany, computer science and 28 more.
Depending on the number of students, schools may conduct the exams in two or three batches. However, all practical examinations must be completed by the February 14.
In Chennai, more than 30,000 students are taking the practical exams, which are being conducted in two phases. In the first phase that began on February 9, students from over 200 schools took their practicals.
Meanwhile, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh visited the Government Higher Secondary School in Nandanam, and inspected the ongoing practical examinations, and conveyed his wishes to the students. Out of 100, only 30 marks will be awarded for practicals and the remaining is allotted for the theory paper.
The Class 12 board examinations will be held from March 2-26. A total of 7,99,892 students and 26,441 private candidates will be writing the exams. As many as 4,221 examination centres have been set up, including 120 new centres, this year.