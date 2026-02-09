Tamil Nadu: Over 5 lakh Class 12 students appear for practical exams

Overall, more than 5.38 lakh students will take the practical exams in many subjects including physics and chemistry, biology, botany, computer science and 28 more.

Depending on the number of students, schools may conduct the exams in two or three batches. However, all practical examinations must be completed by the February 14.

In Chennai, more than 30,000 students are taking the practical exams, which are being conducted in two phases. In the first phase that began on February 9, students from over 200 schools took their practicals.