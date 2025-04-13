Tamil Nadu: Over 3.3 lakh passengers travel on special buses during holiday weekend to their natives, pilgrimage

CHENNAI: In view of the weekend holidays, Pournami (full moon) and Tamil New Year celebration, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings (TNSTUs) operated a total of 6,049 buses, including special buses to accommodate the holiday rush, according to R Mohan, Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC).

As of April 13, 2 am, a total of 3,245 buses, including 2,092 regular buses and 1,153 special buses, were operating, transporting 1,78,475 passengers. On the previous day, April 11, a total of 2,804 buses, including 712 special buses, carried 1,54,220 passengers.

Altogether from April 11 to April 13, 6,049 buses were operated, transporting a total of 3,32,695 passengers across the state.

Surge in pilgrims to Tiruvannamalai

The TNSTC Villupuram also reported a surge in pilgrim travel from Chennai to Tiruvannamalai on April 12 (Saturday), coinciding with the Pournami day and the onset of the Tamil month Chithirai.

Thousands of devotees travelled from bus terminuses like Koyambedu, Madhavaram, Kilambakkam, and Adyar to reach Tiruvannamalai for the full moon pilgrimage.

To handle the heavy passenger traffic, TNSTC (Villupuram) deployed an additional 504 special buses along with the 244 regular buses, making a total of 748 buses from these four bus stations to Tiruvannamalai.

Additionally, SETC operated 35 special buses from Kilambakkam Bus Terminus, while the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) ran 82 special buses from Kilambakkam and 12 special buses from Madhavaram to Tiruvannamalai.

Notably, from Kilambakkam alone, a total of 694 buses—including 164 regular and 530 special buses—were operated exclusively to Tiruvannamalai. In total, 877 buses were run to Tiruvannamalai, carrying 52,615 passengers.

To ensure smooth travel, senior officials were deployed at all major bus terminals to monitor operations and assist passengers.