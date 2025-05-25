Tamil Nadu: Over 2 lakh enrol in govt Arts & Science colleges

CHENNAI: The admissions to the Arts and Science colleges in Tamil Nadu has gained momentum with student’s enrolment having crossed 2 lakh with girls outnumbering boys. The admission process began on May 7.

Tamil Nadu Government Arts and Science Colleges Admissions 2025 (TNGASA 2025) is an online process that includes registration, payments, choice filling, and printing application. This is a unified portal that can be used to apply for one or more colleges among the 176 in the State.

A senior official from the Directorate of Collegiate Education, which controls the Arts and Science colleges across the State, said, “More than 2.04 lakh students have enrolled to get admission in Arts and Science colleges across the State. Of the total who have enrolled, over 1.62 lakh students – 97,346 girls and 65,482 boys – have paid the registration fees, as on May 24. There were a few trans persons as well.”

The last date for submitting the application is on May 27. “Though the first choice was B Com and its related courses for commerce students, B Sc Computer Science and Bachelor’s in Computer Application (BCA) were a close second,” he pointed out.

Students with no internet access can enrol with the help of the Admission Facilitation Centre (AFC) located in every government arts college in each district.

All the details, including instructions for enrolment (English and Tamil), booklet, list of colleges and required documents that needs to be uploaded, are available on https://www.tngasa.in/

“Around 2.36 lakh admissions were completed for the academic year 2024-25. This year, it’s expected to touch 2.50 lakh since the State government has allowed the seat capacity to be increased by 20% in all government colleges,” opined the official.