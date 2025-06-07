Tamil Nadu: Online applications for engineering admissions close with tremendous response

CHENNAI: The online application process for engineering courses in the state, which began on May 7, concluded on Thursday with a tremendous response from students.

As of Thursday evening, a total of 2,98,425 applications was submitted. However, authorities said that only those who have paid the application fee and uploaded the required certificates will proceed to the next stage of counselling.

So far, 2,44,168 students of which 1,33,805 are male and 1,10,363 female applicants have paid the fees, out of which, 2,24,102 candidates have uploaded their certificates. The deadline for certificate submission has been extended till June 9.

Officials said that this year has seen an unprecedented surge in interest for engineering admissions. In comparison, the number of applicants who paid fees in previous years stood at 1,45,043 in 2021, 1,69,083 in 2022, 1,87,847 in 2023 and 2,09,653 in 2024.

The rising demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science courses has contributed to a renewed interest in these fields.

Officials said that the counselling dates are likely to be in the first or second week of July. Currently, TN has 463 engineering colleges, with seven new institutions expected to open in the 2025-26 academic year.