Tamil Nadu: Octogenarian slips into GA canal, dies

TIRUCHY: An 85-year-old woman from Thanjavur accidentally fell into the GA canal and died on Monday.

G Saroja, a resident of Srinivasapuram in Thanjavur, was residing at her daughter Suseela's house at Aathupalam.

On Sunday evening, Saroja went to the GA canal and did not return.

Suseela searched for her and found her walking stick near the banks of the GA canal. Suseela immediately filed a complaint, and Thanjavur Taluk police registered a case.

On Monday, the police received information that the body of an old woman had been found at the branch canal of the GA canal at Soorakkottai.

The police rushed to the spot and confirmed that the body was that of Saroja. The police found that Saroja had accidentally slipped into the canal and was washed away.