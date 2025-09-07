Tamil Nadu observes first Police Day

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu observed its first police day on Saturday (September 6) as per the announcement made by Chief Minister MK Stalin, marking the enactment of the Madras District Police Act. The Act, which came into force on September 6, 1859, laid the foundation for the modern system of policing.

Marking the first Police Day celebrations, various programmes were held across districts and cities, including the administration of the pledge in all police stations, homage to police martyrs, public outreach initiatives, and cultural events involving police families and the community.

At the Tamil Nadu Police Headquarters, Head of Police Force, DGP G Venkataraman presided over the celebrations, which began with a special screening on the history of Tamil Nadu Police.

The DGP also handed over Chief Minister Trophies to the Station House Officers of 46 Best Police Stations from every district/ city/ zone of Greater Chennai Police for their performance in 2023.

In his keynote address, the DGP/HoPF underscored the significance of the day, urging the police force to dedicate themselves to the ideals of duty, honour, and service, to uphold justice without fear or favour, to maintain discipline and integrity, and to serve the public with compassion.