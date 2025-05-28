Tamil Nadu: No work days recorded in nearly 100 panchayats under MGNREGA scheme this fiscal year 

CHENNAI: In nearly two months of the 2025–2026 fiscal year, no workdays have been generated under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme for workers in close to 100 village panchayats across the state.

The implementing agency – the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj – has spent nothing in as many as 98 panchayats across 21 districts to generate person-days (a unit of measurement representing the amount of work done by one person in a single working day) for enrolled workers under the scheme.

“Nil amount spent in the last 57 days to generate employment in these panchayats, leaving workers relying on the scheme for livelihood in tough situations,” said the source and pointed out workers in 13 panchayats in Thanjavur district, 12 in Thoothukudi, and 10 in Sivaganga were worst affected.

This is despite the availability of state and central housing schemes such as the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam Thittam and the Prime Minister’s housing scheme, among others, which can be implemented in convergence with components of the MGNREGS.

“For the Kalaignar housing scheme, the state government can generate 100 person-days, while 90 person-days can be generated for housing under the Centre’s scheme,” said an official, adding that the government data suggests authorities are ‘rationing person-days’ to align with the financial constraints and the Union government’s regressive fund allocation.

“Instead of rationing person-days under the scheme, the state government should proactively generate person-days by undertaking productive works, thereby building pressure on the Centre,” said an official, preferring anonymity.

Sources familiar with the scheme’s implementation revealed that the situation is no better in the remaining 12,427 panchayats across the state.

“In several panchayats, only single-digit person-days are being generated for activities such as nursery raising and other minor works. This is not a good sign, as it threatens the safety net for the poor who rely on the scheme,” said another source.

Sivaguru, former panchayat president of Prathabaramapuram in Nagapattinam, said workers in many village panchayats across the district are demanding employment, but authorities appear disinterested in providing work. The situation is similar in neighbouring districts as well.

FACT FILE

6.55 lakh person-days generated in 37 districts in Tamil Nadu so far

98 panchayats recorded ‘zero’ person-days since April 1

13 panchayats in Thanjavur, 12 in Thoothukudi, 10 in Sivaganga, 8 in Madurai, 7 in Tiruvarur, 5 each in Pudukottai and Dindigul, 4 each in Tiruvannamalai and Namakkal, 3 each in Dharmapuri, Kanniyakumari and Krishnagiri saw nil spending in the last 57 days