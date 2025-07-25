Begin typing your search...

    Tamil Nadu: No seat in college of choice, boy kills self

    J Guhan (17), son of Jayakumar-Rajalakshmi went missing on July 23

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 July 2025 10:25 PM IST
    Representative Image (File)

    TIRUCHY: Frustrated on failing to get seat in college of his choice, a class 12 pass boy jumped into the Periyakottai moat and died in Thanjavur on Friday.

    J Guhan (17), son of Jayakumar-Rajalakshmi went missing on July 23. His parents complained to the Thanjavur West police, who registered a missing case.

    Against such a backdrop, on Friday, the public found a body floating in the Periyakottai moat and police identified it as that of Guhan’s.

    Inquiries revealed that the boy preferred a particular college, but parents could not get him the seat due to financial constraints. This could have been the reason for Guhan’s extreme step.

