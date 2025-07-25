Begin typing your search...
Tamil Nadu: No seat in college of choice, boy kills self
TIRUCHY: Frustrated on failing to get seat in college of his choice, a class 12 pass boy jumped into the Periyakottai moat and died in Thanjavur on Friday.
J Guhan (17), son of Jayakumar-Rajalakshmi went missing on July 23. His parents complained to the Thanjavur West police, who registered a missing case.
Against such a backdrop, on Friday, the public found a body floating in the Periyakottai moat and police identified it as that of Guhan’s.
Inquiries revealed that the boy preferred a particular college, but parents could not get him the seat due to financial constraints. This could have been the reason for Guhan’s extreme step.
