Tamil Nadu: No seat in college of choice, boy kills self

TIRUCHY: Frustrated on failing to get seat in college of his choice, a class 12 pass boy jumped into the Periyakottai moat and died in Thanjavur on Friday.

J Guhan (17), son of Jayakumar-Rajalakshmi went missing on July 23. His parents complained to the Thanjavur West police, who registered a missing case.

Against such a backdrop, on Friday, the public found a body floating in the Periyakottai moat and police identified it as that of Guhan’s.

Inquiries revealed that the boy preferred a particular college, but parents could not get him the seat due to financial constraints. This could have been the reason for Guhan’s extreme step.