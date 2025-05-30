Tamil Nadu no longer safe for women, says BJP state president Nainar

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagendran on Thursday lashed out at the DMK government over deteriorating law and order in the state, following the brutal murder of a 15-year-old girl in Sholingar, Ranipet district.

Another young girl from the same family was also seriously injured in the attack.

In a strongly worded statement, Nagendran expressed deep anguish over the incident and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

"The shocking news of a Class X student being murdered and another girl critically injured is deeply disturbing. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the grieving family, " he said.

Highlighting reports that the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crime, Nagendran said the tragedy once again underlined the state's worsening drug menace.

"Tamil Nadu has become a haven for drug abuse and a place increasingly unsafe for women. Is this the 'Dravidian model' of governance promised by the DMK?" he asked.

The BJP legislative leader questioned the effectiveness of the state's law enforcement and demanded stricter punitive measures.

"If punishments are stricter, won't crimes decrease? If law and order is strong, won't criminals fear consequences?" he posed.

Accusing the DMK government of negligence, Nagendran said fear now looms large in every household.

"It is a shame that families across Tamil Nadu now live in fear, wondering if their daughters might be the next victims. It's time for Chief Minister M K Stalin to mend his rusty iron fist and take decisive action to restore safety and justice, " he said.