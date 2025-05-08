Tamil Nadu: Newly wed couple found dead in well

ERODE: A newly wed couple found dead and the bodies were floating in a well near Gobichettipalayam, police said on Thursday.

Sakthivel, 23, a construction worker from Pudukothukadu village and Priyadarshini, 19, of Indiampalayam were in love and got married around 7 months ago with parental consent.

Priyadarshini went to her maternal home in Indiampalayam along with her husband to attend a village festival on Wednesday night.

Around 8 am on Thursday villagers found the couple's bodies floating in a well and informed Kadathur police who rushed to the spot. Bodies were moved to Sathyamangalam Government Hospital for autopsy.

A case of suspicious death was registered and investigation is on.