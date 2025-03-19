Tamil Nadu: New skill development progs to boost job opportunities for technical students

CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department will launch new skill development programmes by tying up with private institutions to boost job opportunities for the students who are pursuing technical courses across the State.

A decision was taken in this regard after Higher Education Minister Dr Govi Chezhiaan chaired a meeting with regard to the growth of skill development and employment-based training programmes.

Official sources on Tuesday said that the focus would be on enhancing collaboration between government and private colleges, equipping students with industry-relevant skills, and strengthening training programmes to improve employability.

Accordingly, the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has been implementing skill training programmes in the light engineering sector for rural unemployed youth under 19 different NSQF (National Skill Qualification Framework) approved technical trades in over 30 identified polytechnic colleges with financial assistance from Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC).

A senior official from the DoTE said, “at present there is a need to improve the existing training programmes for the students to cater to the latest industrial requirements.”

Commenting that private colleges have the ability to upgrade the skill development courses on a timely basis, the official said, “the government has decided to join hands with the private institutions who would provide required inputs to strengthen the training programme to provide students pursuing various technical courses in the state-run institutes, an access to more opportunities.”

Pointing out that the agreement would be signed soon after identifying the right private colleges to offer various inputs, he said that the new skill development training programmes would be introduced in the coming academic year.