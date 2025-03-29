Tamil Nadu mulling over advancing exams for classes 1-5, says Minister Anbil Mahesh

CHENNAI: As the summer temperature is soaring in the State, the School Education Department minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday said the decision of advancing the exams for the students from classes 1 to 5 will be taken according to the situation.

Pointing out that every year parents request for exams to be conducted before the peak summer begins, the minister added that the matter would be discussed with the authorities and a decision would be taken accordingly.

The minister, who was inspecting the Class 10 exam centres here in the city, stated: “Tamil Nadu’s Board exam method was the best when compared to other states in the country. Several states are following our method. All the processes at every stage will be executed as per the plans.”

To a question whether any board exam issues were reported, he said that it would be taken care of immediately, and that the results of all the board exams conducted this year, will be declared as per schedule.