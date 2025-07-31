Tamil Nadu: Mother to pursue MBBS at 49 alongside her daughter

CHENNAI: Amuthavalli, a 49-year-old woman from Tenkasi, is all set to begin her medical studies, a dream she has cherished for over 15 years.

While helping her daughter prepare for the NEET entrance exam, Amuthavalli began studying the same material herself.

Motivated by her long-standing ambition to become a doctor, she appeared for the NEET exam along with her daughter, said a Maalaimalar report.

Although Amuthavalli scored 147 marks, she secured a seat under the persons with disabilities (PwD) category and has chosen Virudhunagar Medical College for her studies.

Speaking about her journey, Amuthavalli said, “I’ve been working as a physiotherapist, but I’ve always wanted to study medicine. That dream began 15 years ago, but I never had the opportunity. Thanks to my daughter, I found the courage to try again. We’ve decided not to study at the same medical college, even if we both get in.”

Her daughter, Samyuktha Krupalini, scored 460 marks in NEET and has took part in the general counselling process.

With strong chances of securing a seat herself, both mother and daughter are likely to begin their MBBS journey in the same year.