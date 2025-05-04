Tamil Nadu: Mobile teams to resolve power cut issues in rural areas

TIRUCHY: Tangedco has initiated steps to establish mobile teams to monitor and rectify the power cuts in the rural areas, ensuring uninterrupted power supply even during the summer, said the additional chief secretary and chairman and managing director of Tangedco J Radhakrishnan in Thanjavur on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Conservation of Biodiversity conference organised by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Thanjavur, Radhakrishnan noted that the power demand and consumption will increase after 1st week of May, which is likely to be hotter than usual. The wind power generation is expected to increase during May, he said, assuring there won’t be power cuts in the current year.

Stating that a cyclonic warning given to the State would result in frequent power cuts, Radhakrishnan said, citing damage to trees, the maintenance teams were instructed to replace the transformers and electric power poles. “Tangedco has been initiating steps to establish mobile teams to monitor and rectify the power cuts in the rural areas across the State on time”, he said.

He further said that the consumers are more important to Tangedco and the corporation must rectify the issues related to power supply at one’s convenience. “We have also instructed the officials to solve any issue related to power cuts even during the late hours,” said Radhakrishnan.

Earlier, Radhakrishnan distributed awards to 30 individuals who had rescued stray animals and adopted them. Speaking during the occasion, Radhakrishnan said that the people who rear cattle should ensure that public places are not occupied, affecting the public movement.