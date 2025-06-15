Tamil Nadu: Mobile passport seva camp starts in Dhanushkodi

MADURAI: Mobile Passport Seva camp, a unique initiative of the Ministry of External Affairs to increase the outreach to provide passport-related services to citizens living in difficult areas.

As part of the initiative, KJ Srinivasa, Joint Secretary (PSP) and Chief Passport Officer flagged off a new Mobile Passport Seva Van at Arichal Munai, Dhanuskodi, a statement said.

The facility will enable the citizens of 10 districts under the jurisdiction of the Passport office, Madurai, to receive passport-related services without requiring travelling long distance. On this occasion, Dr Srinivasa also launched a Mobile Passport Seva camp at Ramakrishnapuram village of Rameswaram island, where applicants received passport services.

Dr Srinivasa also visited the Passport office in Madurai and its associated Passport Seva Kendra in the city and the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra at Ramanathapuram.

During these visits, he reviewed the functioning of PSP version 2.0 and directed the officials to ensure time-bound delivery of passports and effective redressal of grievances of the general public.

While sharing the details of initiatives taken by the ministry for the welfare of the employees, he also appreciated the efforts of the passport office team and the post office team for the timely commencement of passport-related services for the citizens under the new version of the PSP, providing e-passports.