Tamil Nadu: MLAs rue lack of mini stadiums in Oppn constituencies

CHENNAI: Construction of mini-stadiums became a talking point in the Assembly after a couple of AIADMK MLAs questioned the status of the project.

Participating in the debate on demand for grants for sports and special programme implementation departments helmed by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, AIADMK deputy whip S Ravi recalled the government's announcement and sought to know how many such mini-stadiums were completed and urged for one such facility in his Arakkonam constituency. Echoing his party deputy whip’s view, AIADMK MLA Jayakumar from Perundurai in Erode said that the State government announced mini-stadiums in all constituencies, but they commenced work only in nine such stadiums. "Among the nine mini stadiums, the first one was in the Chief Minister’s constituency; the next one was in the Deputy CM’s constituency. When will the mini-stadiums be developed in others’ constituencies?” Jayakumar wondered.

As per the policy note for the department presented in the House on Thursday, the mini-stadiums in Chepauk, Cholavandan, Srivaikundam and Karaikudi constituencies were completed and inaugurated on March 4, while the process was on to set up the stadiums in 19 Assembly constituencies. As per the policy note, the second phase of the project covered constituencies of opposition MLAs such as Pennagaram in Dharmapuri, Mettur in Salem, Usilampatti in Madurai, Melur in Madurai, Attur in Salem and Modakurichi in Erode.

The House was informed that land was being identified in the remaining constituencies.