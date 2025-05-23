Tamil Nadu: Missing mentally ill man’s mystery deepens

COIMBATORE: Mystery shrouds the case of a mentally challenged youth who went missing in Pollachi near Coimbatore.

Police said R Varun Kanth (23) from Somanur was admitted by his parents to a private home in Pollach on February 5.

On May 15, the home authorities informed his parents that he had gone missing while on a trip to Aliyar. They suspect it to be false after a video surfaced showing the youth being beaten by the home administrators.

Later, police were told that the youth had been killed and buried on a farm, and the trip to Aliyar was a cooked-up one.

Cops sent all the inmates home and are searching a farm in Nadupunni area, where they believe the man is being buried. The police are yet to dig out the body, till the time the news went to the press.