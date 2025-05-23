Begin typing your search...

    Tamil Nadu: Missing mentally ill man’s mystery deepens

    Police said R Varun Kanth (23) from Somanur was admitted by his parents to a private home in Pollach on February 5

    DTNEXT Bureau|23 May 2025 10:28 PM IST
    Tamil Nadu: Missing mentally ill man’s mystery deepens
    Representative Image 

    COIMBATORE: Mystery shrouds the case of a mentally challenged youth who went missing in Pollachi near Coimbatore.

    Police said R Varun Kanth (23) from Somanur was admitted by his parents to a private home in Pollach on February 5.

    On May 15, the home authorities informed his parents that he had gone missing while on a trip to Aliyar. They suspect it to be false after a video surfaced showing the youth being beaten by the home administrators.

    Later, police were told that the youth had been killed and buried on a farm, and the trip to Aliyar was a cooked-up one.

    Cops sent all the inmates home and are searching a farm in Nadupunni area, where they believe the man is being buried. The police are yet to dig out the body, till the time the news went to the press.

    DTNEXT Bureau

