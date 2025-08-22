Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru slams TVK leader Vijay for disrespecting CM Stalin, calls comment 'arrogant and low-standard'

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister and senior DMK leader K N Nehru on Friday slammed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay for referring to Chief Minister M K Stalin as "Uncle" during a public conference in Madurai, terming the remark disrespectful.

Speaking to reporters, Nehru criticised Vijay's comment, stating it showed arrogance and belittled a leader with over four decades of political experience.

"That shows his level. To criticise a Chief Minister who has been in politics for over 40 years, and a leader of a major party, by someone who just entered politics recently, is a low-standard comment. People will give a fitting reply. We, too, will respond appropriately in the elections. There is no change in that. Just because 10 or 50 people gather and say anything, it doesn't mean it's right. It is not right," he stated.

Earlier on Thursday, TVK chief and actor Vijay addressed a conference for TVK party workers in Madurai.

The TVK president held the party's second state conference in Madurai, marked by a massive show of strength as party workers gathered in large numbers to participate in the rally.

Speaking at the event, TVK Chief accused Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of being in a secret alliance with the BJP The actor-turned-politician lambasted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over the law and order situation in the state.

"Uncle Stalin, if you have a conscience, please answer the questions we are asking. In the government you are running, is there honesty? Is it free from corruption? Is law and order being maintained properly? Are women and the general public safe? Tell us, my dear uncle, tell us," Vijay said.

"DMK government is secretly maintaining ties with the BJP. When DMK is in the opposition, they shout 'Go back Modi!' but once they are in power, (they) welcome Modi. DMK has a secret alliance with the BJP. Does drama as if they are opposing the BJP," he added.

Vijay intends to present his party, TVK, as a third front in Tamil Nadu politics, an alternative to both the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).