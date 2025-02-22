Tamil Nadu: MGNREGS money went to those who didn't work: Audit

CHENNAI: A good chunk of money allocated under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) — a rural jobs programme which guarantees 100 days of work per household, and a lifeline for many — in the State for the 2024-25 fiscal went to those who didn't work under the scheme, a social audit has found.

While over 78,700 discrepancies related to financial misappropriations and deviations, amounting to Rs 14 crore, were revealed, in 17,000 cases, wages were disbursed to one or more individuals who did not work. However, thanks to "inadequate" follow-up on audit findings, no corrective action has been initiated by the authorities.

Social auditing, a legal requirement under the MGNREGA Audit of Schemes Rules 2011, aims to ensure accountability and improve the quality of work under the scheme. The audit has been conducted across 11,709 of 12,525 gram panchayats in the State, focusing on fund mismanagement, process violations, and workers' grievances. However, the response and follow-up actions on the findings have been poor. Authorities have only taken action in 6,301 cases out of the 30,068 reported.

The audit flagged 78,784 issues, primarily related to financial misappropriation and fund deviations. Of these, Rs 1.89 crore has been successfully recovered, though a large amount remains unsettled. Authorities are yet to act against employees involved in swindling funds, according to government data.

The audit revealed 17,128 cases in which payments were made to individuals or a group, who did not work under the scheme. In one such, Rs 8.25 lakh was paid to 37 people in Sivagangai’s Kanjirangal panchayat. Such high payments have been made across many districts including Virudhunagar, Pudukottai, Villupuram, and Tiruvallur.

Similarly, in 14,657 instances, wages were disbursed in excess of what was due. Apart from this, 15,796 reports highlighted significant discrepancies between the measurements recorded at worksites and the values noted in Mbook.

While discrepancies forced authorities to dismiss one employee in Tiruvannamalai district, six others — four in Tirunelveli, one in Tenkasi and one in Dharmapuri — faced mere fines. "No FIR or legal action has been taken against those involved in corrupt practices," said a source familiar with the developments.

In Tiruvannamalai alone, of 5,314 misappropriation cases identified in the execution of the 100-day employment scheme, only 1,146 issues have been addressed. "Officials are failing to adhere to the guidelines, leading to deviations and embezzlement of funds. So far, the audit has been completed in 93.29 per cent of panchayats," an activist working in the southern districts, who preferred anonymity, said.

SWINDLING THE POOR

30,068 -- Financial misappropriation cases

17,128 -- Payments made to those who did not work

14,657 -- Cases of overpaid wages

15,251 -- Financial deviation issues

21,868 -- Process violation issues

11,597 -- Other grievances