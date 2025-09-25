Tamil Nadu: Mathematician Ramanujan's manuscripts digitised

CHENNAI: The state information and digital services department has digitised handwritten scripts of mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan and uploaded them to https://tamildigitallibrary.in.

In a release, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that manuscripts of three volumes and a total of 700 pages have been digitised.

The manuscripts were stored in the library of Madras University for several years.

Former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi inaugurated the Tamil Virtual Academy in February 2001, and the Tamil Digital Library has been in use since 2017.

Several rare books of various streams have been uploaded to the digital library. As of now, more than 8 lakh pages of palm leaf manuscripts have been digitised.

"The contents of the digital library are being renewed. Manuscripts of Bharathiyar were uploaded on his memorial day on September 11. Now, Srinivasa Ramanujan's manuscripts on hypergeometric series, continued fractions, q-series, theta functions, Master Theorem for the evaluation of integrals, and others are available in the digital library, " the release said.