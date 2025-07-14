Tamil Nadu: Man surrenders 6 months after abducting, killing father-in-law

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Monday arrested a man for kidnapping and murdering his father-in-law after he surrendered before the VAO six months after the incident took place.

It is said that Aravind Rao (42), from Telangana, had an affair with Rahini (35), daughter of Sekar (65), who was working in a hotel in Thanjavur. Both Aravind Rao and Rahini married despite the opposition of latter’s parents.

After the couple got married, a quarrel ensued, enraging Aravind, who planned to teach his father-in-law a lesson.

He uploaded a morphed picture of Rahini’s sister on social media. Soon, Rahini’s sister complained to the Thanjavur All Women Police while Rahini’s mother lodged a separate complaint with the Ammapettai police.

On learning about the complaint, Aravind approached Sekar and the family members to withdraw the complaint. But they refused, and so Arvind decided to kidnap him and take him to Telangana. As per the plan, he kidnapped Sekar on December 19, 2024, to Telangana and murdered him.

The family of Sekar complained of a man missing, and the Ammapettai police, who registered a case, were searching for him. The police also sought the support of the Telangana police for investigating Aravind.

On learning that Telangana police were also searching for him, Aravind came to Thanjavur on Sunday and surrendered before the Neduvasal VAO Vivek, who handed him over to Ammapettai police.

Subsequently, the police arrested him and on Monday, Aravind was lodged in the Pudukkottai prison.