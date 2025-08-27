Tamil Nadu: Man gets 20 years in jail in Pocso case

MADURAI: The Pocso special court in Tirunelveli on Tuesday convicted a 58-year-old Muthaiya, resident of Thambupuram, Nanguneri, for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2022.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother at the Nanguneri All Women Police, a case was registered under the Pocso Act. The accused was arrested promptly, and all necessary steps were taken to ensure swift legal proceedings.

When the case was tried, Judge K Suresh Kumar examined several witnesses and delivered the judgment, convicting the accused under Section 366 of IPC (5 years imprisonment) and a fine of Rs 5,000, Section 5(m) r/w 6 A of Pocso Act and Section 506 (i) of IPC (20 years imprisonment). Besides, a fine of Rs 20,000 was also imposed on the accused.

Lauding the efforts, Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan said the case was effectively guided and monitored by Nanguneri DSP Dharshika Natarajan with a meticulous investigation carried out by Inspector of Police Prema Stalin. With this conviction, a total of 14 Pocso-related convictions including two life imprisonments, have been secured in Tirunelveli district so far this year alone, the SP said.