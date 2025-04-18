Tamil Nadu: Man gets 12-yr RI for abetting suicide of minor

Begin typing your search...

    According to the prosecution, the minor girl, who belonged to Killiyur, Kanniyakumari district, committed suicide in 2018.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 April 2025 8:21 AM IST
    Representative image

    MADURAI: The Fast Track Mahila Court, Nagercoil Camp at Kuzhithurai on Thursday sentenced a man to undergo twelve years of rigorous imprisonment for abetting the suicide of a minor girl.

    According to the prosecution, the minor girl, who belonged to Killiyur, Kanniyakumari district, committed suicide in 2018.

    Based on a complaint, Pudukadai police filed a case against Rajesh (34), the accused, under Sections 451, 354 (A) and 306 of IPC.

    After investigating, the police arrested the accused and filed a charge sheet in the case. After examining the witnesses, the Judge found Rajesh guilty of the crime and pronounced the sentence.

    Kanniyakumari SP Stalin lauded the efforts of police that resulted in his conviction in the case.

    DTNEXT Bureau

