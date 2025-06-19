Tamil Nadu: Man falls into 70-feet deep well in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Fire and rescue personnel from Thanjavur rescued a man who accidentally fell into a 70-feet deep well on Wednesday.

E Vijayakumar (33) from Parvathi Nagar near Manojipatti in Thanjavur went to Easwari Nagar to meet his friend. As his friend was on the way, Vijayakumar was waiting for him and sat on the retaining walls of a well. Suddenly, he slipped and fell into the well.

On hearing his screams, the public ran to the spot and found Vijayakumar struggling for help. Soon, they passed on the information to the Thanjavur fire and rescue personnel, who rushed to the spot and rescued him from the well.

Vijayakumar sustained severe injuries and soon, he was soon rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

On information, Thanjavur Town police rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. Inspector Ravichandran lauded the fire and rescue personnel for the timely rescue of Vijayakumar. He also distributed cash rewards to the team.

Meanwhile, the initial investigation found that the well that was made at the ground level had no cover, and Vijayakumar, while waiting for his friend, was said to be attempting to light a cigarette and leaned backward and fell into the well.