Tamil Nadu: Man drowns in flooded subway near Sellur

MADURAI: A 65-year-old man drowned after the two-wheeler he was driving got stuck in stagnant rainwater at a railway underpass near Sellur in Madurai.

The deceased victim has been identified as Rajeshwaran, a resident of Vilangudi. The incident occurred late Sunday night after a heavy downpour, sources said. The incident became known publicly in the early morning of Monday when some of the passers-by saw the body and his vehicle floating in the water.

Sellur police inspected the spot and held enquiries, which revealed that the victim was under the influence of alcohol. The barricade was already up, cautioning the public not to access the underpass at times of rain.

Despite such caution, the victim moved the barricade and got through the inundated underpass. Further sources said the rainwater was only about two feet, and the victim could have easily managed the situation. But he was so drunk, as per the post-mortem report.

Several parts of Madurai experienced heavy rains, which provided welcome respite from bad weather, through Sunday night. It's been very hot and sultry in recent days.

T Perumal, national president of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Vadipatti, Madurai, said though rain showers brought much-awaited relief from the scorching summer heat, harvested paddy being maintained in a procurement centre at Nedungulam in Sholavandan was exposed to rain and damaged.

Citing these, he sought adequate infrastructure in procurement centres to protect paddy from rain.

Elumalai in Peraiyur taluk received 80.6 mm, the highest amount of rainfall in the district. Besides, Kalligudi registered 68.4 mm, Usilampatti recorded 60 mm, Airport Madurai -54.6 mm, Periyapatti-38.6 mm, Andipatti-36 mm, Vadipatti-35 mm and Madurai North-33.4 mm, sources said.