Tamil Nadu: Man attacks finance firm staff with knife over loan repayment dispute

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old man allegedly attacked a finance company employee with a knife following a dispute over a pending housing loan in Kancheepuram.

The accused, identified as Guna of Putteri near Kancheepuram, had applied for a housing loan of Rs 23 lakh from a private finance company located on Pachaiyappan Street, in 2018.

The company initially sanctioned Rs 12 lakh, but because Guna reportedly missed paying the monthly repayments, the remaining Rs 11 lakh was withheld.

In such a backdrop, the company staff, Gunanidhi (36) of Vellore, urged Guna to clear his dues. Guna allegedly insisted that he would resume paying instalments only if the remaining loan amount was released, which the company refused.

On Monday morning, around 11.30 am, Guna visited the office and demanded the pending loan amount from Gunanidhi. During a heated argument, Guna pulled out a knife and slashed him on the back of his neck multiple times.

Gunanidhi collapsed in a pool of blood, and his colleagues immediately rushed him to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital. After receiving first aid, he was referred to Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore.

The Vishnu Kanchi police who visited the spot registered a case and arrested Guna, and further investigation is on.