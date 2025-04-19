Tamil Nadu: Man arrested for stealing jewels from teacher’s home

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police arrested a man who had stolen 58 sovereign jewels from the house of a teacher who is also a relative and recovered the jewels from him on Friday.

It is said that B Valarmathi, a resident of Palliaygraharam, is working as the assistant headmistress of Ayyampettai Government High School.

On April 9, while Valarmathi’s husband, Balasubramanian, an IT professional residing in Bangalore, came to his house and found that the jewels had gone missing.

Soon, he complained to the Thanjavur West Police.

Inspection of CCTV footage revealed that Sudhakar had come to the house.

After an inquiry, police confirmed that he had stolen the jewels and arrested him. Further investigations are on.