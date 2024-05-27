Tamil Nadu LS polls 2024: Supervisors, assistants, observers to be given training for vote-counting center duty

CHENNAI: District Election Officer J Radhakrishnan on Monday said that the supervisors, assistants and observers who will be working in the vote-counting centers will be given training from May 29. A total of 357 micro-observers, 374 supervisors, and 380 assistants are required for the counting of votes in three parliamentary constituencies under the Chennai Corporation.

With the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections due on June 4, the Chennai Corporation Commissioner on Monday conducted the first phase of the automated randomisation of the supervisors, assistants and observers, who will be working at the counting centers. He said that additional supervisors will be hired for the counting of votes. A total of 1,433 people including supervisors and other workers will be involved in the counting of votes.

The staff involved in vote counting will be mostly from the education sector while observers will most likely be bank employees. They will continue their training over the next two days. Additionally, three observers will be appointed at the counting centers and information about them will be provided on June 1, said J Radhakrishnan.

The assistants, supervisors and observers will be allotted their constituency and their tables on June 3 in a meeting at 8 am. They will have to report to their respective counting centers on June 4 at 5 am.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India also held a video conference meeting with the District Election Officers on Monday morning to provide instructions to be followed on the day of counting of votes.

Based on the list of booth agents provided by the respective political parties, they will be issued identity cards. The list has to be provided to the District Election Officer by June 1.

Last week, the booth agents had held a meeting with the Assistant Election Officers from their respective constituencies and discussed arrangements to be made at the counting centers such as food and toilets,

Speaking of security arrangements, the district election officer said that extra security will be provided on the day of counting of votes. Currently, there are a total of 584 CCTV cameras, including 176 CCTV cameras in Queen Mary's College, 210 CCTV cameras in Anna University and 198 CCTV cameras in Loyola College.

"Additional installation of 106 cameras in Chennai North, 132 cameras in Chennai South and 107 cameras in Central Chennai for vote counting is underway. A total of 1,384 people are currently working in three shifts for security. Work is also underway to put one camera on each of the tables in the counting centres and inspection of the same was done. Arrangements have also been made for the counting of postal votes too," said J Radhakrishnan.