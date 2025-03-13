Tamil Nadu LPG consumers struggle with Hindi-only helpline

CHENNAI: Even as national and regional parties have locked horns over the three-language policy, the people of Tamil Nadu are facing a tough time to register a complaint on the common toll-free helpline number of fuel companies as the customer care executive on the other end speaks only Hindi.

Multiple enquiries by DT Next to the nationalised customer care service number for LPG customers revealed that the customer care executives communicate only in Hindi.

The toll-free number (1800-2333-555) dedicated to the Indian Oil Corporation customers responds only in Hindi. Despite multiple language options available through the call centre, where customers can select Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English as options, the representatives respond only in Hindi. DT Next called the helpline a few times and efforts to communicate in English and Tamil proved futile as the executives spoke only in Hindi. When asked to communicate in a regional language, the representative promised to call back within an hour, but did not call at the time of going to press.

"The representative from Indian Oil speaks only in Hindi despite selecting Tamil as an option. This instance has happened twice. How does a commoner who speaks only Tamil register a complaint with them? This deprives citizens of their consumer rights," said Senthil Kumar, a social activist and resident of Iyyappanthangal.

The same helpline number is also engaged by Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum to register LGP complaints from the public.

"Speak in Hindi or wait for some time… we will connect you with a person concerned within an hour and the wait is forever," another consumer fumed.

When DT Next reached out by filing a complaint through OTP, the facility failed to register the complaint. Efforts to reach out to the oil agencies in this regard also failed.











