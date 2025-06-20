Begin typing your search...

    According to the forest department, Roshini Kumari, daughter of Manoj Mundha and Monica Devi from Jharkhand, was helping her mother in fetching water from a tap behind their house at the labour quarter’s area in Pachamalai estate, when a leopard emerged from a thicket and grabbed her away around 6.30 pm.

    Tamil Nadu: Leopard takes away 6-year-old in front of mom in Valparai
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A leopard lifted away a six-year-old girl right in front of her mother at a tea estate in Valparai on Friday evening.

    According to the forest department, Roshini Kumari, daughter of Manoj Mundha and Monica Devi from Jharkhand, was helping her mother in fetching water from a tap behind their house at the labour quarter’s area in Pachamalai estate, when a leopard emerged from a thicket and grabbed her away around 6.30 pm.

    Shocked at the sight of the leopard disappearing into the dark with her daughter, Monica Devi shouted for help. Soon, the neighbours, along with police and forest department staff, carried out a search, but couldn’t trace out the girl. The dress worn by the girl was later found in the estate area with blood stains.

      X