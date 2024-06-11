Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to now begin on June 20: Speaker M Appavu

CHENNAI: The first session of the new Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to discuss the demand for grants for various departments will commence on June 20 at 10 am, Speaker M Appavu said in Tirunelveli on Tuesday.

The session had earlier been scheduled to begin on June 24. But as the Vikravandi Assembly seat bypoll is due to be held on July 10, the Assembly session was advanced, the Assembly Speaker said.

The Business Advisory Committee ( BAC) will meet on June 12 to decide on the duration of the session. Speaker M Appavu would chair the meeting of the BAC which also comprises the Leader of the House Duraimurugan and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The assembly session, in all probability, could last for not less than a fortnight during which the debate on demand for grants for various departments would be taken up by the House.