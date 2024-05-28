Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session likely to be convened in second week of June

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA) is likely to be convened shortly after the counting of the Parliamentary polls.

Informed government sources disclosed to DT Next that the TNLA session could be held in the second week of June.

The Assembly was last convened for the debate on the customary annual Governor's address in the second week of February followed by the budget session.

The debate on the demand for grants for various departments was deferred till June owing to the Parliamentary polls, which took place in the first of the seven-phase polls in Tamil Nadu on April 19.

Sources told this paper that preparations were afoot on the part of the state government for the debate on demand for grants, which would usually see some major announcements being made by the state government for all departments.

Expectations surrounding the ensuing Assembly session has also increased due to the Lok Sabha polls and speculation surrounding the likely rejig in the state cabinet.

The week after the counting of votes on June 4 would be a politically overcharged period with parties parlaying with one another to secure a majority in the Parliament in the event of no party coming close to an independent majority or parties vying for cabinet berth at the Centre in the event of a coalition government.

Given the influence the DMK wields in the INDIA bloc and post-poll predictions suggesting that the Congress failing to inch closer to a majority on its own, the DMK leadership would have its task cut out to get a few fence sitters in the opposition rank on board for a coalition government and hence the time required to convene the House, said a DMK insider on condition of anonymity.

The outcome of the LS polls would also decide the tempo in the House with parties either trying to show off their electoral success and take potshots at their rivals or estranged friends.