Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly pays tribute to deceased leaders

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly convened today (Monday) at 9:30 am, with the session beginning on a solemn note as tributes were paid to former Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and prominent personalities who had recently passed away.

Speaker M Appavu read out condolence messages in honour of the departed leaders.

As per a Maalaimalar report, the assembly expressed its condolences for the loss of former MLAs Muhammad Kani, Jayaraman, Thangavel Raj, Ganesan, Ramesh, Shanmugam, Sundaram, and Purushothaman.

Tributes were also paid to other prominent figures who had passed away, including former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, former Army Chief General Padmanabhan, industrialist Ratan Tata, media mogul Murasoli Selvam, and politician Sampadan.

Following the tributes, a minute of silence was observed in honour of the deceased. A formal resolution of condolence was then passed by the assembly.

In addition, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed a condolence motion for the late Sitaram Yechury, the General Secretary of the Marxist Party, in recognition of his significant contributions to Indian politics.