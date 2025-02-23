Tamil Nadu: Kumari rubber workers seek protection from animal attack

MADURAI: Some villagers living on forest fringes along the Western Ghats in parts of Kanniyakumari district were facing attacks by wild animals.

“Rubber plantations are mostly found in reserve forests in Kanniyakumari and workers who frequent plantation sites to earn their livelihoods are going through troubled times,” M Valsakumar, general secretary, Kanniyakumari District Estate Workers Union, CITU, said on Sunday.

Some of the rubber tapping workers were in the grip of fear as they spotted wild animals in parts of Maruthamparai, Pathukani, Mylar, Mothiramalai and Tirunanthikarai while getting access to plantation sites.

Recalling an unfortunate incident, a father and son came under a wild bear attack at Thottavilai last week. S Ramaiyan (70) and his son Vijayakumar (39) were seriously injured.

The incident occurred while they were returning from the farmland. Both victims were admitted to Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital.

Three weeks ago, rubber workers spotted the movement of a tiger at Velimalai. Citing these incidents, he said a protest was held recently in front of the Velimalai Forest Range office seeking protection for the rubber workers.

Official sources, when contacted, said human exposure to wildlife in forests is inevitable, but people need to find ways to coexist safely with the wildlife.