Tamil Nadu: Kin of 2 dead cleanliness workers handed compensation

TIRUCHY: The bodies of two contract sanitary workers who died of asphyxiation while clearing a block in the Under Ground Drainage (UGD) at Tiruverumbur on Monday were handed over to the family members on Tuesday after Tiruchy civic administration assured to give compensation of Rs 30 lakh each.

The contract sanitary workers, A Ravi (45), a resident of Pudukkottai and V Prabhu alias Prabakaran (38) of Salem were involved in clearing the block from the UGD at New Muthunagar, Carmel Garden near Thiruverumbur on Monday at around 3.30 pm monitored by Kandasamy, the manager and site in charge Elavarasan of Subbiah Constructions, which was outsourced for the purpose.

When Prabhu, who went into the manhole for cleaning, did not come out, Ravi also climbed down and he too did not come out. Soon, Kandasamy passed on the information to the higher officials and the fire and rescue personnel who rushed to the spot, found the duo dead due to asphyxiation.

Meanwhile, the kin of the deceased staged a protest demanding action against the private construction firm and Kandasamy and Elavarasan, who were lethargic during their duty. They refused to accept the bodies. They also complained to the Thiruverumbur police, who registered a case.

Later, the police arrested Elavarasan and were searching for Kandasamy, who had absconded.

On Tuesday, the kin of the deceased, along with the members from CPM, SFI and DYFI, continued their protest demanding compensation and a government job for the family members of the deceased.

On information, the Tiruverumbur tahsildar Dhanalakshmi, ASP Aravind held talks with the protesting members but they were not satisfied with the assurance by the officials.

Subsequently, at around 11.30 am, RDO Arul held a talk with them at Thuvakudi municipal office, and later, the civic administration assured to give a cheque of Rs 20 lakh and a cash of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Tiruchy Corporation Deputy Commissioner Balu handed over the compensation of Rs 30 lakh each (Rs 20 lakh cheque and Rs 10 cash) to the families of Ravi and Prabakaran, and the bodies were also handed over to the families.