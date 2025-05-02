Tamil Nadu: Key accused arrested after two months in counterfeit currency case

CHENNAI: Selvam (39), the main accused in a large-scale counterfeit currency printing case, was arrested by the police after being on the run for two months. He was apprehended in Karnataka following a special police operation.

A native of Atharnatham village near Ramanatham in Cuddalore district, Selvam had been serving as the Cuddalore West District Treasurer of the Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi (VCK). He had also been involved in an earlier case of enmity with a man named Sankar from Avatti village, under investigation by the Ramanatham police, said a Daily Thanthi report.

During a routine inquiry related to that case, police visited Selvam’s residence. Finding him absent, they proceeded to search another property located in a nearby field. Upon noticing the police, Selvam and a group fled the scene.

The police, suspecting illegal activity, searched the premises and were shocked to find a counterfeit currency printing machine, firearms, and police uniforms.

Further investigation led to the arrest of two individuals Naveen Raja and Karthikeyan who were found in possession of Rs 85,000 worth of fake currency, four walkie-talkies, two air guns, a laptop, police uniforms, Reserve Bank seals, a car, lorries, and a JCB machine.

Selvam had been absconding since the initial discovery, prompting the formation of three special police teams to track down the gang. He was finally arrested in Karnataka after a sustained manhunt.