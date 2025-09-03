Tamil Nadu: Keep on learning, President exhorts new CUTN graduates

TIRUCHY: The students should always keep on learning, while the universities should collaborate with the industry to make use of science and technology for the larger good of humanity, particularly enriching nature and ecology, said the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), at Tiruvarur on Wednesday.

Presiding over the 10th convocation of CUTN, President Droupadi Murmu, who lauded the CUTN for maintaining high standards of academics and creating a stimulating environment that fosters intellectual curiosity and critical thinking, said that the university has been extending the benefits of learning to a wider segment of society through the extension of education.

Stating that the university is actively contributing to the comprehensive development of the marginalised sections through initiatives like the Community College and the Dr Ambedkar Centre for Excellence, the President appealed that education must aim to link individual development with social development.

“Wherever I take the opportunity to speak at the convocation ceremonies, I emphasise that the education must be oriented towards the benefit of society. In this context, I will also urge you to collaborate with the industry to make use of science and technology for the larger good of humanity, particularly enriching nature and ecology,” the President said.

The President acknowledged that, in the 14 years of its existence, the CUTN has come to represent the diversity of India and nurtured talent from all over the country – literally from Ladakh to Lakshadweep.

What is more heartening is the fact that the gender ratio of its nearly 3,000 students is tilted in favour of females. She highlighted that the number of girls winning medals is a sign of a healthy and inclusive growth of society. “The Amrit Kal is going to be shaped by the youth, and I am confident that among the youth, our daughters’ contributions are going to make all the difference”, she stressed.

She urged the new graduates to keep on learning, and their education should contribute something good to society. She pointed out that the internet revolution had transformed the world by creating new professions, and the Artificial Intelligence and Industrial Revolution 4.0 will further change the work culture.

“In such a dynamic environment, those who can adapt and learn new skills will become leaders of change,” she said.