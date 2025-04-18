Tamil Nadu: JAACT seeks special Act against police excesses

CHENNAI: The Joint Action Against Custodial Torture (JAACT) on Thursday sought that the Tamil Nadu government bring in a special Act to curtail the police encounter deaths and custodial deaths.

Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, JAACT office-bearers, including state convenor Thiyagu, Henri Tiphagne and BS Ajeetha, said that 23 persons have died in custodial torture since the DMK assumed power. "Still, the State is trying to brush away the truth from the public narrative," they said.

"Custodial deaths are increasing under the present government. Even petty criminals accused in theft cases are subjected to police encounters or custodial torture," they alleged.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, who praised the film Jai Bhim (which talks about the gruesome truth of custodial torture), should take responsibility for the custodial deaths taking place under his nose, they said.

JAACT also pointed out that since A Arun was appointed as the city police commissioner, four encounters have happened in Chennai, and 18 victims died in the last four years.