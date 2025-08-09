Tamil Nadu: IT employee kills self for losing Rs 50,000 in online game

TIRUCHY: Bereft after losing Rs 50,000 in online gambling, a young IT employee in Thanjavur took the extreme step on Saturday.

Suresh Kumar (22), an IT employee working in Chennai, regularly played online games.

According to sources, recently, he lost a sum of Rs 50,000 in the game. Frustrated about the loss, he availed leave from the office and came to his native place in Natchiyarkoil Street in Thanjavur.

In such a backdrop, on Saturday, he hanged himself when he was alone in the house. On information, Natchiyarkoil police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body. The police also registered a case and are investigating.