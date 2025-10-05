‘Tamil Nadu is not fighting anyone; let’s live in harmony,’ says Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi on Sunday urged the people of Tamil Nadu to embrace unity and compassion, stressing that the State must rise above divisive narratives and reaffirm its long-standing values of inclusivity and humanism.

Addressing devotees at the 202nd Avatar Day Celebrations of Saint Thiruvarutprakasa Vallalar at Raj Bhavan, the Governor said he was deeply moved by Vallalar’s universal message of Sanmarga (path of righteousness), which advocates compassion and equality.

“When I travel across Tamil Nadu, I see walls painted with the slogan ‘Tamil Nadu Poraadum (TN is fighting).’ My question is — fighting with whom? There is no enemy, no conflict here. Tamil Nadu is not under attack. We must live in harmony. It’s time we erase such divisive thoughts from our minds,” he said.

Recalling his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023, the Governor said, “When I mentioned Vallalar to the Prime Minister, he said he was already familiar with the saint. In many ways, our Prime Minister embodies Sanmarga — during the COVID-19 pandemic, he generously supplied life-saving vaccines to several nations. Could there be a better example of selfless compassion?”

Expressing concern over environmental degradation, he warned, “By cutting down trees and destroying forests, we invite the wrath of nature. Today, people in southern Tamil Nadu face both cyclonic rains and heatwaves — this is nature’s anger. Greed brings consequences; we must return to the righteous path.”

Touching upon social issues, Governor Ravi said he was pained by the continued marginalisation of Dalits across the country. “Despite high literacy rates and greater access to higher education — Tamil Nadu surpasses the national average, with nearly 50% of college students being women — it is distressing that caste discrimination still persists,” he observed.

He emphasised that caste-based divisions continue to influence politics and social systems, and urged citizens to strive towards genuine equality and mutual respect.