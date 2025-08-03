Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival returns to Mahabalipuram; here is all you need to know

CHENNAI: Thousands flock every August to Thiruvidanthai Beach along the East Coast Road (ECR), where the sky above Mahabalipuram explodes in colour during the Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival.

The fourth edition of this is around the corner from 14 to 17 August 2025, organised by Global Media Box in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Tourism.

Under the vibrant “Save Marine Life” theme, the festival will showcase over 250 spectacular kites from across the globe, shaped like dolphins, sharks, octopuses, and more, will paint the sky in a vivid marine-themed panorama.

Against the backdrop of the East Coast Road coastline, the festival features international kite specialists from France, Germany, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Switzerland, and India performing acrobatics and LED shows that stretch from late afternoon into twilight.

This also includes NAMMA DJ Concert evenings, adding music and energy to every festival night.

Venue:

Thiruvidanthai Beach, ECR, Mahabalipuram

Dates:

14–17 August 2025

Tickets:

Free entry for Children under the age of 12

Adults: ₹200 (online early bird), ₹250 at the offline counter

Fanpit / VIP / Silver standing tickets: ₹499–₹699, include access to the music zone (standing only; no reserved seating)

Timings:

Entry & kite flying will begin by 3 PM

Acrobatic displays are scheduled as three segments - 4 PM, 5 PM, 6 PM (Each 15-min)

LED show and fireworks are scheduled between 7:00 PM–7:30 PM

Carnival winds down by 9:00 PM