Tamil Nadu Institute of Labour Studies offer courses on labour laws, labour management

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Institute of Labour Studies is offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses on labour management and administration.

It invites applications from the interested candidates.

The institute is conducting B A (Labour Management). and M A (Labour Management).

It also offers UG, PG and post graduate diploma courses in labour administration and part-time course and diploma on labour laws with administrative law (week-end course), according to a statement from the department of labour.

The UG and PG courses are recognised by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

The interested candidate can submit the filled in application upto May 30.

For further inquiry, the candidate shall conduct R Rameshkumar, Assistant Professor of TN Institute of Labour Studies. Contact number - 9884159410, 044 29567885/29567886, email id - tiischennai@tn.gov.in